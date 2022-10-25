Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced that its SOREL brand is moving into an expanded headquarters building in early 2023.

SOREL Headquarters Rendering (Graphic: Business Wire)

SOREL’s momentum has been marked by rapid revenue growth and is expected to expand further over the next 3-5 years. The new headquarters provides room for team and resource enhancement and enables SOREL to continue attracting industry-best talent.

“This is an exciting and indicative moment for our brand,” said Mark Nenow, President of SOREL. “We thrive on shared creative energy to drive design, marketing and distribution of amazing function-first fashion footwear. All for our unstoppable consumer! Everything emanates now from SOREL’s new headquarters home!”

“This is really a story about dynamic growth,” said Craig Zanon, Senior Vice President, Emerging Brands. "SOREL is laser-focused on bringing a relentless flow of compelling products and stories to consumers and is on its way to becoming a leading force in the footwear industry.”

“When we purchased the SOREL brand in 2000, it was a small Canadian company renowned for its men’s winter work and snowboard boots,” said Tim Boyle, Chair, CEO and President of CSC. “Now, it is a rapidly growing female-first brand creating exciting and differentiated products from sandals to wedges to sneakers to boots. It’s an amazing story and a testament to the creativity and drive of SOREL’s employees.”

The SOREL headquarters will be housed in an exclusive single use building on the Columbia Sportswear Company’s Washington county campus.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company connects active people with their passions through its portfolio of well-known brands, making it a global leader in outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the Company’s brands are sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the Company’s websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com, and www.prana.com.

