HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

TRUST DIVISION KNOXVILLE, TN 37902

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $239.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(36.37%), IVE(22.92%), and IJS(2.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE bought 1,353 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 2,611. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/18/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $272.525 per share and a market cap of $150.03Bil. The stock has returned -26.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a price-book ratio of 6.42.

HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE reduced their investment in NYSE:NSC by 1,200 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.48.

On 10/18/2022, Norfolk Southern Corp traded for a price of $222.69 per share and a market cap of $51.99Bil. The stock has returned -17.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Norfolk Southern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.28 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 625 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $373.23 per share and a market cap of $279.27Bil. The stock has returned -16.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.41.

The guru sold out of their 5,278-share investment in NAS:CSCO. Previously, the stock had a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.37 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $41.88 per share and a market cap of $171.71Bil. The stock has returned -21.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-book ratio of 4.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 925-share investment in ARCA:IWF. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $234.63 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $216.51 per share and a market cap of $56.88Bil. The stock has returned -24.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a price-book ratio of 8.44.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.