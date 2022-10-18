IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $531.00Mil. The top holdings were PDD(98.14%), LITB(1.09%), and LAZR(0.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:LAZR by 188,512 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.73.

On 10/18/2022, Luminar Technologies Inc traded for a price of $7.39 per share and a market cap of $2.67Bil. The stock has returned -51.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Luminar Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 30.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.10 and a price-sales ratio of 70.96.

The guru sold out of their 446,789-share investment in NYSE:U. Previously, the stock had a 4.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.43 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Unity Software Inc traded for a price of $31.63 per share and a market cap of $9.46Bil. The stock has returned -78.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unity Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.50 and a price-sales ratio of 7.54.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:LITB by 1,063,800 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.68.

On 10/18/2022, LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $0.9602 per share and a market cap of $108.57Mil. The stock has returned -42.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 260.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:NIU by 533,561 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.55.

On 10/18/2022, Niu Technologies traded for a price of $3.38 per share and a market cap of $258.45Mil. The stock has returned -86.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Niu Technologies has a price-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:PDD by 1,356,345 shares. The trade had a 13.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.29.

On 10/18/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $58.735 per share and a market cap of $73.94Bil. The stock has returned -39.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

