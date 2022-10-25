DREAM RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (TSX: DRR.U) (“Dream Residential REIT” or the “REIT”) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET)

Dial: For Canada please dial: (866) 455-3403

For International please dial: (647) 484-8332

Passcode: 88134505#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Residential REIT’s website at www.dreamresidentialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Residential REIT’s website at www.dreamresidentialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Dream Residential REIT

Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States. For more information, please visit www.dreamresidentialreit.ca.

