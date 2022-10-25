DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation ( DALN) said today that it will release third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CDT.



The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on DallasNews Corporation’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-877-336-4441 and enter the following access code when prompted: 7099740. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CDT on October 26, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on November 1, 2022. The access code for the replay is 3178965.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas’ leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. Medium Giant is a media and marketing agency of divergent thinkers who devise strategies that deepen connections, expand influence, and scale success for clients nationwide. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email inv[email protected].

Contact:

Katy Murray

214-977-8869



