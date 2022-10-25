Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that it has changed the date and time of its previously announced third quarter 2022 earnings conference call to 11:00 a.m. Central Standard Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. FET will issue a press release regarding its third quarter 2022 earnings prior to the conference call.

The call will be webcast through the Investor Relations link on FET’s website at ir.f-e-t.com.

Important note regarding the process for dialing in to the conference call: Participants who want to join the call and ask a question should register on FET’s Investor Relations website page or click here to receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN for the call. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call’s start time. A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.

FET is a global company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. FET provides value added solutions that increase the safety and efficiency of energy exploration and production. We are an environmentally and socially responsible company headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing, distribution and service facilities strategically located throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006196/en/