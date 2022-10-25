Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The distribution is payable on November 14, 2022 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is November 4, 2022.

Qualified Notice to Nominees

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn and Facebook.

MMLP-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006276/en/