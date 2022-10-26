Accenture+Federal+Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has named Bravium+Consulting%2C+Inc. its 2022 Small Business of the Year. Bravium is a Rockville, Maryland-based IT consultancy and a minority-owned, woman-owned small business.

(Left to Right): Ryan Nuessle, COO Bravium Consulting, Inc.; Christine Nuessle, CEO Bravium Consulting, Inc.; Elaine Beeman, AFS Chief Leadership Officer and Civilian Portfolio Lead; John Goodman, AFS CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

“Bravium provides top-tier support for a number of our programs, including our work with the Department of Labor, the Internal Revenue Service, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,” said AFS CEO John Goodman. “Bravium consistently provides exceptional contract performance in the areas of client requirements and deliverables. Throughout their client engagements this year, Bravium particularly showed an impressive ability to stand-up teams with Pegasystems skillsets.”

Bravium, an authorized Pega partner, works with AFS to deliver AI-powered workflow solutions for federal clients. Bravium also developed a ServiceNow Best Practices Engine that Accenture Federal Services successfully used with some of its largest clients. Bravium has previously been recognized as ServiceNow Americas Partner of the Year.

“Our small business partnerships are at the heart of achieving mission success for our clients and Bravium is an exceptional, innovative partner,” said Elaine Beeman, AFS Chief Leadership Officer and Civilian Portfolio Lead. “Accenture Federal Services is committed to helping small businesses like Bravium thrive, as it broadens opportunities for a sector that has been traditionally underrepresented. Partnerships like these also bring a diversity of perspectives to solve client challenges.”

“We’re incredibly proud of our amazing ten-year partnership with Accenture Federal Services,” said Bravium CEO, Christine Nuessle. “We could not be more honored to receive this recognition.”

