Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $267.00Mil. The top holdings were IVW(11.84%), IVE(11.79%), and VOE(6.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 52,141 shares in ARCA:ITOT, giving the stock a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.01 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $82.09 per share and a market cap of $38.71Bil. The stock has returned -18.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.09.

During the quarter, Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. bought 40,998 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 95,307. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.41.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.535 per share and a market cap of $16.46Bil. The stock has returned -4.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 13,822 shares in ARCA:SUB, giving the stock a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.22 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.8669 per share and a market cap of $9.11Bil. The stock has returned -3.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOX by 13,030 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.1.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Communication Services ETF traded for a price of $86.05 per share and a market cap of $2.42Bil. The stock has returned -40.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

During the quarter, Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. bought 12,470 shares of ARCA:IVW for a total holding of 545,949. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.82.

On 10/19/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $58.75 per share and a market cap of $27.61Bil. The stock has returned -23.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a price-book ratio of 6.04.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

