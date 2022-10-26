MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights its 47 years of consecutive dividend increases in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics:

MGE's clean energy investments

MGE top-ranked for electric reliability

MGE receives safety award

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at:

http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mgeenergy.com%2Finsideview

Inside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.4 billion, and its 2021 revenues were approximately $607 million.

