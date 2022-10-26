REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company developing and marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based systems for diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jeff Soinski will participate in the following investor conference event during October 2022.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Presentation: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time Live stream: https://me22.mysequire.com/ Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles

Management will host individual investor meetings during the conference. To arrange a meeting with Avinger, please contact your conference representative. Investors attending the conference may also contact Avinger investor relations at [email protected] to arrange an in-person meeting.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox series of imaging consoles, the Ocelot and Tigereye™ family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

