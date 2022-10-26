Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 26, 2022!

Minerals Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 8, 2022, to stockholders of record on November 2, 2022.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the consumer products, paper & packaging, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, and polymer industries. The Company reported sales of $1.9 billion in 2021. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com. (MTI-D)

Investor Contact:
Erik Aldag, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:
Rajni Dhanjani, (212) 878-1840
ti?nf=ODY2ODQyMiM1MjEzNjU4IzIwMDgwMDc=
Minerals-Technologies-Inc-.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles