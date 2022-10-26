The art of music comes alive as Wizards+of+the+Coast, a division of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), reveals new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair cards, designed and imagined by Grammy award-nominated 3x diamond-certified recording artist Post Malone.

Secret Lair is a direct-to-consumer, limited-edition product that debuted in 2019 featuring unique themes, wild new art treatments, and unique collaborations. This highly collectible product series has become a fan-favorite and iconic showcase for the creativity and passion of artists, brands, and entertainers around the world.

Post, a noted Magic: The Gathering enthusiast, provided creative input for cards in Secret Lair X Post Malone: Backstage Pass. Not only are the featured cards selected from his personal deck, the design features Post in a starring role.

In Secret Lair X Post Malone: The Lands, the scenery for the land cards features Post’s iconic tattoos somewhere among the setting. In addition, Post handwrote and drew the text for the land cards, making each one a personal expression from Post to the players.

“Post is helping us celebrate 30 years of Magic, and that includes this Secret Lair,” said Mark Heggen, a product architect for Magic: The Gathering. “We’ve loved working with him to find this new and unexpected way for him to connect with his millions of fans – either through his Magic enthusiasm or his immensely popular music.”

Both Secret Lair sets are available for preorder now until Nov. 14. Once the preordering window closes, they are gone for good! Both sets will be available in foil and nonfoil editions.

Secret Lair is a celebration of Magic: The Gathering through collaborations with world renowned artists, familiar franchises, and special events. It is a totally wild exploration into what it means to be a Magic card.

SECRET LAIR X POST MALONE: BACKSTAGE PASS

1x K’rrik, Son of Yawgmoth as “Post, Son of Rich”

1x Bolas’s Citadel as “Post’s Citadel”

1x Jet Medallion

SECRET LAIR X POST MALONE: THE LANDS

1x Retro Frame Plains

1x Retro Frame Island

1x Retro Frame Swamp

1x Retro Frame Mountain

1x Retro Frame Forest

ABOUT MAGIC: THE GATHERING

Magic: The Gathering’s compelling characters, fantastic worlds, and deep strategic gameplay have entertained and delighted fans for more than 25 years. Fans can experience Magic through the tabletop trading card game, the digital game Magic: The Gathering Arena, a New York Times bestselling novel, and a critically acclaimed comic book series. With more than 50 million fans to date, Magic is a worldwide phenomenon published in more than 150 countries.

ABOUT POST MALONE

A 3x-diamond-certified, Dallas, Texas, artist, Post Malone emerged in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, delivering multiple #1 debuts. 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding [Republic Records] arrived with platinum status and eventually went on to go triple-platinum, following the immense success of the triple-platinum “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching “the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever.” Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14. His catalog comprises the Grammy award-nominated records "Circles" (4x-platinum), “rockstar” [feat. 21 Savage” (Diamond), “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee] (Diamond) and Congratulations [feat. Quavo] (Diamond), and much more. Post kicks off his next era and paves the way for his fourth full-length album with the blockbuster single “One Right Now” [with The Weeknd].

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit corporate.hasbro.com.

