NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Nordea Investment Management is a private investment manager acts as a subsidiary of the Nordea Bank company. The company can trace its history back almost 200 years when some of the banks within the Nordea Bank organization were founded. The parent company can trace its origins to over 300 banks, although the company itself was formed in 2001 when a number of mergers had decreased the number of banks to four major banks, the Nordbanken from Sweden, Merita Bank from Finland, Unibank from Denmark, and Christiania Bank og Kreditkasse from Norway, which came together to form the bank group Nordea Bank. The current company Nordea Investment Management is a part of the Wealth Management division within its large parent company that has access to over 11 million customers. Some of the clients that the company provides services to include pension funds, unions, corporations, insurance companies, and foundations. Nordea Investment Management provides a variety of services to its diverse base of clients, including management services for client-focused equity, balanced, and fixed income portfolios, mutual funds, and hedge funds. The company provides these offices on a global scale, offering its services to clients in Europe, the Americas, and Asia with physical office locations in Stockholm, its headquarters, Helsinki, Oslo, and Copenhagen. Nordea Investment Management currently holds over $190 billion in total assets under management and is the largest Nordic retail fund provider that provides for over 600 Nordic and international institutional customers and over 400 international fund distributors. The company utilizes a combination of quantitative analysis with a fundamental approach, using both top down and bottom up stock picking approaches in order to create and manage its portfolios. The company mainly invests in the technology, financial, and health care sectors, together making up over half of its total investments, but also invests in services, utilities, consumer, and transportation sectors, in order of decreasing asset allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 964 stocks valued at a total of $61.82Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.51%), AAPL(4.13%), and GOOGL(2.60%).

NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB reduced their investment in NYSE:AZO by 119,463 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2178.52.

On 10/19/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2291.74 per share and a market cap of $43.73Bil. The stock has returned 29.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB reduced their investment in NAS:AMGN by 890,307 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $242.4.

On 10/19/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $247.52 per share and a market cap of $132.65Bil. The stock has returned 23.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-book ratio of 54.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.38 and a price-sales ratio of 5.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 1,185,566 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.33.

On 10/19/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $172.43 per share and a market cap of $237.59Bil. The stock has returned 10.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-book ratio of 12.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB bought 871,572 shares of NAS:TSCO for a total holding of 1,510,112. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.66.

On 10/19/2022, Tractor Supply Co traded for a price of $195.91 per share and a market cap of $21.68Bil. The stock has returned -2.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tractor Supply Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-book ratio of 11.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB reduced their investment in NYSE:DG by 626,062 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.69.

On 10/19/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $236.715 per share and a market cap of $53.39Bil. The stock has returned 11.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-book ratio of 8.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

