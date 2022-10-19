Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 187 stocks valued at a total of $355.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(8.70%), XOM(7.57%), and SDY(4.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 120,180 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 158,669. The trade had a 3.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.86.

On 10/19/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $115.66 per share and a market cap of $21.02Bil. The stock has returned -2.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 29,090 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 10/19/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $167.9 per share and a market cap of $326.99Bil. The stock has returned 54.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 24,520 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 10/19/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $103.42 per share and a market cap of $430.23Bil. The stock has returned 68.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 56.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 4,881 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $368.255 per share and a market cap of $277.42Bil. The stock has returned -17.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a price-book ratio of 3.35.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 21,145 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/19/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.085 per share and a market cap of $22.25Bil. The stock has returned 0.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

