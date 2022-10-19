Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $473.00Mil. The top holdings were TSLA(57.76%), AAPL(12.48%), and ENPH(8.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 425,370 shares in NAS:BTF, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.17 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF traded for a price of $7.37 per share and a market cap of $21.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 56,085 shares in NYSE:SQ, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.8 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $53.625 per share and a market cap of $31.83Bil. The stock has returned -78.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -150.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC bought 8,439 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 1,029,501. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 10/19/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $219.76 per share and a market cap of $685.82Bil. The stock has returned -24.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 79.13, a price-book ratio of 18.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.00 and a price-sales ratio of 11.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:QMAR by 72,625 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.32.

On 10/19/2022, FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March traded for a price of $18.82 per share and a market cap of $41.40Mil. The stock has returned -15.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March has a price-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a price-book ratio of 6.32.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COIN by 11,666 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.82.

On 10/19/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $63.28 per share and a market cap of $14.18Bil. The stock has returned -79.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -24.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

