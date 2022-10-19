Richelieu Gestion PLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3 RUE PAUL CEZANNE PARIS, I0 75008

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $84.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.54%), AMZN(3.79%), and MDT(3.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Richelieu Gestion PLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 39,438 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 3.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.3 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $71.99 per share and a market cap of $56.18Bil. The stock has returned -6.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.50 and a price-sales ratio of 7.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Richelieu Gestion PLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 21,331 shares. The trade had a 3.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.6084 per share and a market cap of $2,299.49Bil. The stock has returned -3.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-book ratio of 39.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.99 and a price-sales ratio of 6.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought 6,202 shares of NAS:BIIB for a total holding of 7,139. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $212.38.

On 10/19/2022, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $262.545 per share and a market cap of $38.13Bil. The stock has returned -1.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought 19,551 shares of NAS:MU for a total holding of 38,814. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.

On 10/19/2022, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $52.5602 per share and a market cap of $57.20Bil. The stock has returned -21.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Richelieu Gestion PLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PII by 10,309 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.1.

On 10/19/2022, Polaris Inc traded for a price of $93.16 per share and a market cap of $5.55Bil. The stock has returned -26.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Polaris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-book ratio of 5.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

