Empirical Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

77 CENTRAL STREET WELLESLEY, MA 02482

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 146 stocks valued at a total of $92.00Mil. The top holdings were SGOL(4.24%), SHY(4.14%), and HYZD(2.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Empirical Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,185 shares in NAS:BIIB, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.38 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $262.545 per share and a market cap of $38.13Bil. The stock has returned -1.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Empirical Asset Management, LLC bought 19,582 shares of NAS:CSCO for a total holding of 30,308. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.37.

On 10/19/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $41.6258 per share and a market cap of $171.05Bil. The stock has returned -22.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-book ratio of 4.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 5,751-share investment in NYSE:KMB. Previously, the stock had a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.04 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Kimberly-Clark Corp traded for a price of $114.66 per share and a market cap of $38.64Bil. The stock has returned -8.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-book ratio of 65.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 26,703 shares in NYSE:NLSN, giving the stock a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.07 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Nielsen Holdings PLC traded for a price of $27.98 per share and a market cap of $10.07Bil. The stock has returned 43.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nielsen Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 8,920-share investment in NYSE:OTIS. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.16 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Otis Worldwide Corp traded for a price of $65.83 per share and a market cap of $27.63Bil. The stock has returned -20.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Otis Worldwide Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.