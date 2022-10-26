--Executives support cybersecurity’s top global collegiate talent as a long-term commitment to building the future of cybersecurity innovation--

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. announced today its silver sponsorship of the 2022-2023 Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition (CPTC), where the world’s top cybersecurity students gain real-life experience that will prove hugely beneficial to future employers. The event allows Paperclip to nurture future cybersecurity leaders, and to look for top talent as they do so.

Students begin at five U.S. regions and three international regions hosted by Stanford University, Tennessee Tech, Virginia Central University, University of New Haven, Augusta University, Durham College (Canada), RIT Dubai (UAE), and Masaryk University (Czech Republic). Each of the eight regions fields up to ten teams of students, and registrations are consistently filled in almost all regions. This represents up to 640 of the most talented and motivated cybersecurity students on the planet.

The top 15 teams from across the globe will compete at the international finals on January 6-8, 2023, which we expect to be in-person at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, NY.

“October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and what better way to support it than encouraging the industry’s future leaders to outperform themselves year after year in real life cybersecurity scenarios like CPTC provides,” said Chad Walter, Chief Revenue Officer for Paperclip, Inc. “The only way to fight bad actors is to create environments where we can challenge ourselves to do better, think smarter and work faster. CPTC does that, and allows us to peek in on the next wave of cybersecurity rockstars at the same time.”

Paperclip Inc. joins other brands including premier sponsor IBM Security, Airship, Aventiv, Crowe, Hurricane Labs, Innova Colabs, Security Risk Advisors and Salesforce in supporting this year’s CPTC event.

In September 2022, Paperclip launched Paperclip SAFE, a breakthrough solution specifically designed to prevent data theft and ransomware attacks, both on premise and in the cloud. The solution -- trusted by Paperclip, Inc. for more than two years to keep its Fortune 1000 client’s data safe – does so using encryption-in-use technology.

According to Gartner Group, “traditional data-at-rest encryption, as commonly implemented, does not provide strong protection against theft and data breaches. It is incapable of securing data in use and data-sharing scenarios.’”

Paperclip SAFE allows every organization, in every sector, to finally and permanently realize the true potential of their stored information. It is the ultimate unification of unbreakable security with unparalleled access, millisecond search/retrieval speed and ease. Designed for any company that stores substantial amounts of data, Paperclip SAFE is easy to implement, leveraging the SaaS approach to delivery and simple API integration. For more on Paperclip SAFE, visit paperclip.com/solutions/safe/.

For more information on the Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition, please visit https://cp.tc/

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a software technology partner solely focused on providing enterprises with the most efficient means of secure document capture, processing, and storage of millions of documents for rapidly growing firms and Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Paperclip does so via leading-edge solutions that keep information digital throughout its life cycle.

Paperclip offers an expansive range of cloud based B2B and B2C solutions that eliminate paper to deliver new possibilities in efficiency, communication, and ROI, each customized to specific industry and business goals. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

