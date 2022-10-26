CINCINNATI, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, PECO will discuss the business and answer questions from financial advisors and retail investors.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield, and Vice President of Investor Relations Kimberly Green will host the conference call.

The PECO Grow presentation will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-346-2646

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-5249

Webcast link: PECO Grow Webcast Link

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Ahold Delhaize, and Albertsons. As of June 30, 2022, PECO manages 289 shopping centers, including 269 wholly-owned centers comprising 30.9 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

Investors:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

[email protected]

Source: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.