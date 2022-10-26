TechTarget%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that Gabrielle DeRussy, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations, has been named to the 2022+REVOPS+100 list by The+Modern+Sale® and Collective%5Bi%5D®. The list recognizes the Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders across the industry based on the breadth and depth of their experience, their overall contribution to the revenue operations and enablement profession, and their ability to adapt, innovate, and embrace the technologies of the modern sales organization.

"Through the discovery and adaptation of new technologies to add to the stack — while also cutting out the fat of older, newly irrelevant technologies — these wizards behind the curtains of enterprise are rebuilding systems, sometimes from the ground up, to support the agility, stability, and growth required to succeed,” said Heidi Mitchell, Editor-in-Chief, The Modern Sale. “The Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders list acknowledges the trailblazers who are sourcing, testing, designing, and executing the revenue infrastructure of the industry."

The 2022 RevOps 100 includes honorees from across a number of important industries including technology, manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, finance, and more. DeRussy is joined on the list by executives from a number of prominent TechTarget customers like Microsoft, HP, Verizon, Citrix, ServiceNow, Zoom and Palo Alto, among others.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized alongside this impressive list of sales and revenue operations peers,” said DeRussy. “The success of TechTarget and its customers is my #1 priority. In my role, I am committed to delivering the right tools and insights to help our Marketing & Sales teams expand opportunities and revenue with priority accounts and put them in a position to better serve our customers every day.”

"Collective[i] is thrilled to once again honor the Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders in association with The Modern Sale," said Tad Martin, CEO and co-founder of Collective[i]. "These exceptional executives have transformed their businesses by leveraging technology and people. It is a privilege to be able to showcase their tremendous talent and the critical role they play in their organizations.”

For the complete list of honorees, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.themodernsale.com%2Frevops100%2F2022.

