SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) announced today it will release financial and operating results for the third quarter 2022 and post an updated corporate presentation after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. SilverBow will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Dial-In: 1-888-415-4465 (U.S.) 1-646-960-0140 (International) Request SilverBow Resources Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: 5410161 Webcast: Live and rebroadcast over the internet at: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F994872485 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sbow.com Replay: A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199, and referencing the Conference ID: 5410161.

ABOUT SILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested. For more information, please visit www.sbow.com. Information on the Company’s website is not part of this release.

