SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ( ZM) will hold an Investor Day on November 8, 2022 during its premier customer event, Zoomtopia. Zoomtopia will be held in-person in San Jose and virtually on Zoom Events. The Investor Day event will be hosted by members of the executive team and will cover Zoom’s business strategy, opportunities, metrics, and initiatives.



A live video webinar will begin at 2pm ET/11am PT, and last for approximately three hours. Further instructions about how to register for and access the live virtual session and post-event recording will be available at https://investors.zoom.us/news-events/events .

