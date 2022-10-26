Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 26, 2022!

Arcosa, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after markets close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The Company will host an earnings call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast and slide presentation:

https%3A%2F%2Fir.arcosa.com

The slides will be available for download in advance of the call

Dial in:

Domestic

877-830-2591

International

785‑424-1738

Conference ID

ARCOSA

Passcode

36987

A recording of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 17, 2022 by dialing 800-839-9886 for domestic callers and 402‑220‑2191 for international callers. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.arcosa.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents-presentations.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.

