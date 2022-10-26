Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 26, 2022!

Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Call-in Number:

U.S. Toll Free

(866) 682-6100

International

(862) 298-0702

Webcast

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chimerareit.com%2Fwebsites%2Fchimera%2FEnglish%2F5200%2Fevents.html

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference call.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. Toll Free

(877) 660-6853

International

(201) 612-7415

Conference ID

13733059

If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.chimerareit.com, click on Contact Us & Email Alerts, and complete the email notification form.

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.

Please visit www.chimerareit.com for additional information about the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005375/en/

