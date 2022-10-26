Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the “Company”), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM (ET) to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 346-7359 or (973) 528-0008, conference entry code 976956. A replay of the call will be available from November 9, 2022, following the call, through November 23, 2022, by dialing (800) 332-6854 or (973) 528-0005, replay conference ID 976956.

About Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005696/en/