Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results before the market opens on Monday, November 14, 2022, and will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Investors wishing to participate in the conference call may dial: Conference Call Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-418-4843 International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-6766 Conference Call Replay Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529 International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 1633288 Available Through: November 28, 2022

The complete earnings release and replay of the conference call will be available on Stratus’ website, stratusproperties.com.

Stratus is a diversified real estate company engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, leasing and sale of multi-family and single-family residential real estate properties and commercial properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas.

