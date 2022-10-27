Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution Earth Observation (“EO”) data collection, today announced Matt Tirman has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, Ignacio Zuleta has joined as the new VP of Product Imagery Platform, and Sebastien Prioris has been added as VP of Product Platform Applications. With these strategic leadership appointments, Satellogic is further closing the gap between space innovation and scalable customer solutions.

“No other company has more capacity to deliver high-resolution data at a lower cost than Satellogic,” said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic. “With Matt overseeing our go-to-market strategy and Ignacio and Sebastien joining us to advance our products and platform applications, we will further unlock the business value in our portfolio with Analysis Ready Data products that are perfectly aligned with the business solutions our customers need.”

Tirman joined Satellogic in 2021 as President of Satellogic North America, the company’s US subsidiary pursuing business with the US and Canadian public sector. As Chief Commercial Officer, Tirman will lead Satellogic’s worldwide go-to-market efforts across marketing, sales, and customer success. In this role he will guide the company through its most significant period of growth and advancements in commercializing high resolution EO data to customers across the global public and commercial markets. He brings more than 17 years’ experience in technology and service businesses, including leadership positions at Accenture, Descartes Labs, PlanetRisk, and his own advisory firm Access Global.

The appointments come at a time when Satellogic, which currently operates 26 high-resolution satellites, is building out capabilities for high-resolution daily remaps of the Earth’s surface, with up to 40 revisits of points of interest per day for better decision-making at every level around the world.

“Our global customers require reliable and affordable access to information about the world around them, and we are proud to offer the best data from space, from the world’s largest commercial high resolution satellite imagery constellation, at the right price point,” Tirman said. “In my new role, I look forward to empowering governments and enterprises to leverage our industry-leading capacity for their growing geospatial intelligence demands. We are committed to providing them with enhanced quality, accessibility and affordability of high-resolution Earth Observation data for more precise decision-making.”

Zuleta joins the firm with extensive experience developing and productizing novel measurements, payload systems engineering, and distributed imaging systems. Previously, he was a Senior Director Payloads at Planet, a platform that processes and distributes a global stream of satellite data into customer workflows, and Head of Remote Sensing at Indigo Agriculture.

“Satellogic has recalibrated our expectations of quality and availability in state-of-the-art high-cadence high-resolution imagery, and the realm of possibilities in terms of applications has greatly expanded as a result,” said Zuleta. “I’m thrilled to join the company at the perfect time for helping the team refine and mature our imagery products portfolio to deliver actionable analysis-ready data at massive scales, so our customers can repeatedly monitor any point of interest on the Earth every day.”

Prioris joins Satellogic with vast experience in high-growth SaaS companies across various industries from ecommerce to supply chain and hospitality. Most recently, as VP of product at Unbabel, he led product strategy across platform, applications and integrations disrupting the translation industry by combining machine learning with humans-in-the-loop.

“Satellogic has proven that it's possible to provide high-quality satellite imagery through a constellation of small low-orbit satellites at an unbeatable price ---and is poised to continue disrupting the Earth Observation Data industry with unmatched capabilities,” Prioris said. “The Satellogic team continues to set the industry’s pace of innovation, and I look forward to applying my background in science and passion for aerospace to accelerate go-to-market strategies and democratize access to Earth Observation data.”

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images and analytics to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

To learn more, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.satellogic.com

Forward Looking Statements

