DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. ( CSWI) announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results.



Participants may access the call at 1-844-825-9789, international callers may use 1-412-317-5180 and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until November 17, 2022. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 10171953. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the CSWI website at www.cswindustrials.com.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth Company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

