FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) ( TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the largest biomedical research agency in the world, has purchased SteraMist disinfection systems for its Africa-based Biosafety Level 3 Laboratory (BSL-3) laboratory.



In 2016, NIH began using SteraMist to support the research of cutting-edge medical knowledge and development of revolutionary healthcare innovation – just one year after TOMI was awarded our EPA registration as a hospital-healthcare disinfectant. This purchase order reflects their continued implementation of SteraMist iHP technology within decontamination protocols to improve sterility and facility productivity.

This latest purchase is for two (2) SteraPak systems and two (2) Select Surface Units to support the disinfection requirements for an Africa-based Biosafety Laboratory, expanding NIH laboratory use of SteraMist to the international biosafety marketplace.

In total, NIH has deployed approximately thirty (30) SteraMist machines across eleven (11) divisions, including National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), National Cancer Institute (NCI), Vaccine Research Center (VRC), and Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML).

To assist in our mission to maintain controlled research environments, SteraMist’s low percentage (7.8%) of hydrogen peroxide protects uniquely customized facilities and valuable equipment from corrosion, minimizing overhead by avoiding the need to replace damaged surfaces and equipment. Additionally, SteraMist excels in the creation and management of controlled, decontaminated spaces.

Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI, states, “SteraMist is used throughout many government agencies, and we take pride in supporting customers like NIH. TOMI will continue to develop additional uses for SteraMist to promote NIH’s mission and we look forward to continuing to service their needs for many years to come.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

