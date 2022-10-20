BEAM WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $90.00Mil. The top holdings were IWS(5.99%), IUSV(3.41%), and VTI(3.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BEAM WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

BEAM WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:FTEC by 22,417 shares. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.81.

On 10/20/2022, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF traded for a price of $92.41 per share and a market cap of $4.84Bil. The stock has returned -26.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a price-book ratio of 6.21.

During the quarter, BEAM WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. bought 14,250 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 27,773. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 10/20/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $51.94 per share and a market cap of $13.23Bil. The stock has returned -6.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

During the quarter, BEAM WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. bought 15,846 shares of NAS:FIXD for a total holding of 49,803. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.91.

On 10/20/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $42.4001 per share and a market cap of $3.04Bil. The stock has returned -18.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, BEAM WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. bought 12,689 shares of ARCA:SMMU for a total holding of 38,730. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.45.

On 10/20/2022, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $48.86 per share and a market cap of $555.80Mil. The stock has returned -3.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, BEAM WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. bought 6,052 shares of ARCA:IWS for a total holding of 55,972. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.22.

On 10/20/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $98.63 per share and a market cap of $12.14Bil. The stock has returned -16.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.86.

