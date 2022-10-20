Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

WINDMILL HILL WADDESDON, X0 HP18 0JZ

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $171.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYX(32.01%), IVE(25.80%), and GDX(11.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYX by 151,800 shares. The trade had a 7.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.71.

On 10/20/2022, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF traded for a price of $88.97 per share and a market cap of $1.14Bil. The stock has returned -19.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a price-book ratio of 3.44.

The guru established a new position worth 56,898 shares in NAS:ABNB, giving the stock a 3.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.83 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $117.18 per share and a market cap of $74.74Bil. The stock has returned -31.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-book ratio of 14.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.59 and a price-sales ratio of 10.46.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:DBA by 106,000 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.2.

On 10/20/2022, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund traded for a price of $20.025 per share and a market cap of $1.45Bil. The stock has returned 4.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:REMX by 22,000 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.54.

On 10/20/2022, VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF traded for a price of $84.215 per share and a market cap of $691.60Mil. The stock has returned -23.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a price-book ratio of 3.62.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:GDX by 46,450 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.28.

On 10/20/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $22.925 per share and a market cap of $9.13Bil. The stock has returned -28.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.27.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.