SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 199 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were WFRD(0.92%), CPRX(0.88%), and AAWW(0.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 149,279-share investment in NYSE:CRK. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.55 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Comstock Resources Inc traded for a price of $17.88 per share and a market cap of $4.17Bil. The stock has returned 85.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comstock Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 49,901-share investment in NAS:VIVO. Previously, the stock had a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.38 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Meridian Bioscience Inc traded for a price of $31.9 per share and a market cap of $1.40Bil. The stock has returned 76.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meridian Bioscience Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 6,226-share investment in NYSE:MUSA. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $279.68 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Murphy USA Inc traded for a price of $279.57 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned 62.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Murphy USA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-book ratio of 8.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 41,152 shares in NAS:WFRD, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.98 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Weatherford International PLC traded for a price of $34.1 per share and a market cap of $2.41Bil. The stock has returned 21.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Weatherford International PLC has a price-book ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 37,368-share investment in NYSE:MTOR. Previously, the stock had a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.35 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Meritor Inc traded for a price of $36.5 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned 53.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meritor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-book ratio of 3.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

