Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. A conference call will follow at 4:00 p.m. Central Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1 (888) 800-8770 toll-free (recommended for participants in North America) or 1 (646) 307-1953 (recommended for participants outside North America, international rates may apply). Attendees will need to use conference ID 6485253 to join the call.

Following the completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be made available on investor.uplandsoftware.com.

