PR Newswire

The in-person and digital event will help data and analytics leaders create an "insights to action" loop that delivers successful business outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for Data Strategy & Insights 2022, being held in Austin, Texas, and digitally, December 6–7, 2022. According to Forrester, advanced insights-driven businesses — firms that have successfully built a closed-loop learning culture for finding and acting on insights — are eight times more likely to grow by 20% or more than beginner firms. Achieving advanced maturity remains elusive, however, with only 7% of insights-driven businesses classified as advanced.

Data Strategy & Insights will help leaders tackle technical and organizational challenges associated with data, including ensuring data quality and governance; innovating with analytics and AI; investing in data engineering, staffing, and resources; and advancing data ownership and literacy across their organizations. By overcoming these challenges, leaders can transform their organizations into future-proof insights-driven businesses.

This year's event will feature several noted industry speakers, including Cortnie Abercrombie, CEO and founder of AI Truth, who will offer insights about how leaders, in uncertain times, can build trust in their technology; Jay Franklin, senior vice president of enterprise data and analytics at First Tech Federal Credit Union, who will discuss how trustworthy data and insights and measurable skills growth are the foundation for a data- and insights-driven culture; and Domo Chief Analytics Officer Mark Maughan and Teradata Corporation Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Chris Twogood, who will discuss how next-generation AI can help organizations turn insights into action.

Noteworthy event sessions include:

"Firms that invest time, effort, and resources into building a closed-loop learning process for finding and acting on insights outpace their competition and deliver faster revenue growth," said Srividya Sridharan, event research chair and VP and group research director at Forrester. "Undergoing such a transformation requires considerable effort and investment of resources, however. Forrester's Data Strategy & Insights Forum is an opportunity for leaders to learn the best practices and tools needed to spur actionable intelligence that fuels business growth."

In-person attendees will experience facilitated discussions and consulting workshops and will have access to special programs, including diversity and inclusion sessions and the Executive Leadership Exchange, an exclusive program targeted for C-level leaders. Digital attendees will have access to all conference sessions and sponsors via the event platform.

Resources:

Register to attend Forrester's Data Strategy & Insights 2022 conference.

Learn more about Forrester's Planning Guide 2023: Technology Architecture & Delivery (client access required).

View the full agenda and speakers for Data Strategy & Insights 2022.

Follow @Forrester and #ForrDataInsights for updates.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients.

Media Contact:

Ira Kantor

Public Relations

Forrester Research, Inc.

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forrester-announces-full-conference-agenda-for-data-strategy--insights-2022-301654246.html

SOURCE Forrester