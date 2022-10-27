ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH), has officially launched home and office delivery in New York City. ASAP brings a new choice for customers looking for a best-in-class delivery service that already has close ties to the city.

Beginning home delivery service in New York is the latest substantial step for the company, as it builds its brand in the Tri-State area. Earlier, ASAP.com secured the exclusive mobile ordering rights with MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants and the New York Jets, and started food delivery in multiple cities in New Jersey.

“The debut of home and office restaurant delivery in New York City marks an important step for ASAP as customers get more acquainted with the brand in the Tri-State area,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of ASAP, Inc. “Fans tell us they love using ASAP at MetLife Stadium, and they’re now excited to be able to experience the same excellent standard of service in the comfort of their own homes.”

ASAP.com is known for community outreach and giving back to the cities that they serve. “We are very fortunate to be the official mobile ordering partner for the Jets and Giants, as it has allowed us to establish and support local grassroots efforts through the Jets and United Way’s Hometown Huddle; and the Giants’ Adopt A Firehouse program,” Grimstad continued.

Just last month, in honor of September 11, the New York Giants in partnership with ASAP.com visited a local firehouse as part of the Adopt A Firehouse program. Players from the Giants met with the local firefighters of FDNY Engine 24 Ladder 5, while ASAP dropped off a special food delivery to the station, located at 227 6th Ave. in New York. Giants players had a chance to visit and talk with the firefighters before sitting down to eat with them. ASAP delivered the meals straight to the firehouse from Virgil’s Real Barbecue.

In addition to food delivery, ASAP.com offers delivery of a wide variety of items, utilizing its “deliver anything ASAP” model. Products available for delivery include alcohol, grocery, convenience, and retail.

About ASAP

ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc., is an online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model making it easy to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered ASAP. Its proprietary in-stadium mobile ordering technology now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues, allowing fans to place orders from their favorite in-stadium concessions, directly from their seats. Additionally, the ASAP.com platform facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. It provides a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products – ASAP. As of June 30, 2022, ASAP.com operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

