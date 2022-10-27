JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT) through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence that analyzes fast moving trains and trucks, today announced the addition of David McKee to its newly formed Industry Advisory Group. The Industry Advisory Group's function will be to provide consultation on certain areas requiring specialist industry, technical or financial knowledge to assist senior management in strategic planning. Mr. McKee will be focused on the Company's roll-out of portals in the rail industry.

McKee brings nearly 40 years of experience in the rail industry, having spent most of his career in various leadership roles for CSX Transportation. Most recently, he was the Vice President of Rail Logistics for Oldcastle's Class III Railroad operations where he was responsible for managing safety, train operations, fleet productivity goals, and regulatory compliance.

McKee is the first addition to Duos' new Industry Advisory Group, which was formed to be a key resource for the Company as it expands its offerings to private railcar owners, lessors, and shippers via inspection data subscription plans. McKee and future Industry Advisory Group members will regularly meet with Duos management to share expertise and provide input on the Company's strategic growth plans and execution.

"We sought out David deliberately as the first addition to our Advisory Group because of his proficiency in rail operations project management at all levels as well as his deep industry relationships built over a four-decade career," said Duos Chief Executive Officer Chuck Ferry. "As we continue to grow and expand our solutions, we are aligning our organization's goals with the resources and experience of those who have seen the industry evolve over time and understand where the future of railroading is going. We look forward to benefitting from David's experience and expertise and are very privileged that he has joined our team."

"I look forward to becoming more closely involved in the Duos story as the Company expands its offerings to a broader customer set through an innovative pricing model," added McKee. "I have spent my career focused on leading key strategic initiatives designed to improve efficiency without sacrificing safety. The solutions being offered by Duos represent the next step in the evolution of railroad safety, and I believe my skills and experience as part of the new Industry Advisory Group will help this organization bring about positive change."

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent vision based technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and government customers that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast-moving trains, trucks and automobiles through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Forward- Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

