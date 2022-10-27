DREAMUNLIMITED CORP. ( TSX:DRM, Financial) (“Dream” or the “Company”) today announced a financial update regarding expected pre-tax earnings for the second half of 2022. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

In the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company generated earnings before taxes of $95 million on a Dream standalone basis(1). Due to continued strong performance of our western Canada land division and the final settlement of an outstanding legal action received today, we expect to generate an additional $120-125 million in pre-tax earnings in the second half of 2022 excluding our other business lines. We have either closed or secured commitments for approximately 800 lot sales and 20 acre sales in Saskatchewan and Alberta expected to close in the second half of this year.

The foregoing guidance takes into consideration our current outlook and our 2021 results. The purpose of the financial outlook is to assist investors, shareholders, and others in understanding certain financial metrics relating to expected 2022 financial results for evaluating the performance of our business. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Information about our guidance, including the various assumptions underlying it, is forward-looking and should be read in conjunction with the "Forward-Looking Information" section of this press release and the related disclosure and information about various economic, competitive, and regulatory assumptions, factors, and risks that may cause our actual future financial and operating results to differ from what we currently expect.

Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $17 billion of assets under management across four Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts, our private asset management business and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Disclosures

In addition to using financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS, we believe that important measures of operating performance include certain financial measures that are not defined under IFRS. Throughout this press release, there are references to certain non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures, including those described below, which management believes are relevant in assessing the economics of the business of Dream. These performance and other measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. However, we believe that they are informative and provide further insight as supplementary measures of financial performance, financial position or cash flow, or our objectives and policies, as applicable.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Consolidation and fair value adjustments" represents certain IFRS adjustments required to reconcile Dream standalone and Dream Impact Trust results to the consolidated results as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Consolidation and fair value adjustments relate to business combination adjustments on acquisition of Dream Impact Trust on January 1, 2018 and related amortization, elimination of intercompany balances including the investment in Dream Impact Trust units, adjustments for co-owned projects, fair value adjustments to the Dream Impact Trust units held by other unitholders, and deferred income taxes.

"Dream standalone earnings before income taxes" represents the Company's pre-tax earnings excluding the impact from the consolidation of Dream Impact Trust.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Earnings before income taxes $ 148,315 $ (3,663) Less: Dream Impact Trust 432 (10,809) Less: Consolidation and fair value adjustments 53,321 (43,638) Dream standalone earnings before income taxes $ 94,562 $ 50,784

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plans”, or “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this press release may include, among other things, the Company’s expected standalone earnings before income taxes for the second half of 2022, the projected performance of the Company’s western Canada land and housing division in 2022, the number of lot and acre sales expected in the second half of 2022 and the anticipated timing of closing of such lot and acre sales, and our overall financial performance, profitability and liquidity for future periods and years. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the nature of development lands held and the development potential of such lands; that inflation will remain in line with expectations; our ability to bring new developments to market; that general economic and business conditions remain in line with expectations, including unemployment levels and interest rates, positive net migration, oil and gas commodity prices; our business strategy, including geographic focus; anticipated sales volumes; and the performance of our underlying business segments and conditions in the Western Canada land and housing markets. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general and local economic and business conditions; inflation or stagflation; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including government measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic; employment levels; risks associated with unexpected or ongoing geopolitical events, including disputes between nations, terrorism or other acts of violence, international sanctions and the disruption of movement of goods and services across jurisdictions; regulatory risks; mortgage and interest rates and regulations; environmental risks; consumer confidence; seasonality; adverse weather conditions; construction material shortages; adverse changes to purchasers financial conditions; reliance on key clients and personnel and competition. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of October 20, 2022. Dream does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is disclosed in filings with securities regulators filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Endnotes: (1) For the definition of the following specified financial measures: Dream standalone earnings before income taxes, consolidation and fair value adjustments, refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures and Other Disclosures” section of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005811/en/