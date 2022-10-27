Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

Key Tronic Corporation Announces First Quarter Reporting Date

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation ( KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 after market close on November 1, 2022.

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on November 1, 2022. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 877-502-9276 or +1-323-994-2093 (Access Code: 4459625). A replay will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations”.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

CONTACTS:Brett LarsenMichael Newman
Chief Financial OfficerInvestor Relations
Key Tronic CorporationStreetConnect
(509) 927-5500(206) 729-3625


ti?nf=ODY2OTQ0NCM1MjE2NDMwIzIwMjI2NDE=
Keytronic-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles