Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of mechanical and electrical contracting services including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results. The results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.comfortsystemsusa.com%2F. The call and the slide presentation to accompany the remarks can be accessed under the Investors tab after third quarter 2022 results are released. If you would like to ask a question, please dial into 1-833-629-0616 fifteen minutes before the conference call begins and request to join the Comfort Systems USA conference call.

On the next business day following the call, a replay of the entire call will be available on the Company’s website.

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 173 locations in 129 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

