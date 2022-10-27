BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (: ADX) today announced the Fund’s results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Diversified Equity’s net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was -23.2%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category Average were -23.9% and -24.0%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was -24.3%.



For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity’s net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was -13.2%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were -15.5% and -16.0%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was -14.8%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 26, 2022.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (09/30/2022)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV) -13.2% 8.6% 10.3% 12.1% Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price) -14.8% 7.2% 10.0% 11.9% Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category -16.0% 7.4% 8.3% 10.8% S&P 500 -15.5% 8.2% 9.2% 11.7%

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at September 30, 2022, compared with the year earlier, was:

09/30/2022 09/30/2021 Net assets $2,018,853,995 $2,538,318,809 Shares outstanding 117,873,650 111,027,198 Net asset value per share $17.13 $22.86

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (09/30/2022)

% of Net Assets Microsoft Corporation 7.1% Apple Inc. 6.7% Alphabet Inc. Class A 4.0% Amazon.com, Inc. 3.1% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 2.5% Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.* 2.1% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 1.9% Tesla, Inc. 1.9% CVS Health Corporation 1.8% Mastercard Incorporated Class A 1.7% Total 32.8% *Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund

SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (09/30/22)

% of Net Assets Information Technology 26.0% Health Care 15.3% Consumer Discretionary 11.9% Financials 10.9% Communication Services 8.1% Industrials 7.8% Consumer Staples 6.5% Energy 5.0% Utilities 2.9% Real Estate 2.6% Materials 2.3%

