CAREMAX INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates CareMax, Inc- CMAX

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 20, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Steward Health Care System to CareMax, Inc. ("the Company") (NasdaqGS: CMAX). Under the terms of the proposed transaction CareMax will pay $25 million in cash and issue 23.5 million shares of CareMax's Class A common stock to the equityholders of Steward at closing, subject to customary adjustments. In addition, CareMax will fund a Medicare receivable to Steward covering accounts receivable related to 2021 and the pre-close period of 2022. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cmax/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

