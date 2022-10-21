Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 28, 2022!

Veritiv to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2022

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its Third Quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8, at 9 a.m. EST. To participate, callers within the U.S. and Canada can dial (888) 330-2469 using conference ID number 3047006.

veritiv_corporation_logo.jpg

International callers can use the following link for international access numbers. https://events.evolveirportal.com/custom/access/2324

Interested parties can also listen online at ir.veritivcorp.com.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available online for a limited period at ir.veritivcorp.com shortly after the live webcast is completed.

Prior to the November 8 financial results conference call and webcast, the Company will issue a news release and post a slide presentation online at ir.veritivcorp.com.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products, and logistics and supply chain management solutions. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S. and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers.

favicon.png?sn=CL10236&sd=2022-10-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veritiv-to-release-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-8-301655555.html

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL10236&Transmission_Id=202210210800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL10236&DateId=20221021
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles