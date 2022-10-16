NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its nationally syndicated 1-hour TV show this Sunday, October 23, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.

New to The Street's 398th TV episode line-up features nine interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). "Unstoppable Show" – Deviate Digital Agency's interview with Jonas Muthoni, Founder.

2). Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc.'s ( FLES) interview with Christopher Davenport, CEO.

3). "Treating Rare Diseases" – Soligenix, Inc.'s ( SNGX) ($SGNX) interview with Dr. Christopher J. Schaber, Chairman, President, and CEO.

4). The Sustainable Green Team's ( SGTM) ($SGTM) interviews with Tony Raynor, CEO, and Brian Rivera, Administrative Assistant.

5). Fintech/Cryptocurrency- interview with Fantom Foundation's (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) CEO/CIO, Michael Kong.

6). Cryptocurrency- FLR Finance's interview with Nik Christodoulakis, CEO.

7). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

8). "Cannabis Segment" - Poseidon Assets Management's interview with Morgan Paxhia, CEO and Co-founder, and with Zeta Ceti, Founder and President of Green Rush Revolution .

9). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street TV airs its "Unstoppable - Show" from the Nasdaq Market Site studio, with TV Co-Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan interviewing Jonas Muthoni, Founder of Deviate Digital Agency. Jonas gives viewers an understanding of the Company, which creates digital solutions to help businesses with brandings to increase and dominate their online market footprint. Through innovative strategies developed by Deviate Digital Agency's experienced team and their use of cutting-edge technologies, their clients can expect organic growth and web traffic. Online marketing is a must in today's business environment. Deviate Digital, which partners with its clients, implements an SEO (Search Engine Optimization) strategy as the key to growing a web presence. Jonas says a client retaining them to build and expand its web footprint can expect results within three months. Clients see an ROI (Return on Investment) using Jonas and his team's optimization strategies, website design/development, paid ads, and professional social media marketing tools. Deviate Digital Agency can assist if a company needs a better way to find and retain customers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Deviate Digital Agency - https://deviateagency.com/ .

New to The Street re-airs TV Host Jane King's Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with Christopher Davenport, Chief Executive Officer of Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. ( FLES). Christopher explains the uniqueness of the Company's online auto-part marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com . He describes how the Company evolved from its single-source product eCommerce site LiftKits4less.com into its growing marketplace platform. He explains the difference between eCommerce single-source sites and Marketplace platforms. The Company's technology-driven platform enables buyers and sellers to interact in selling parts for cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and boats. As an eCommerce marketplace platform where buyers buy and sellers sell, the Company works to attract large entities that onboard their products onto the site. The site is adding almost 3 million parts to the platform, and Auto Parts 4Less can offer buyers/sellers a seamless interaction platform. With no competitors, Auto Parts 4Less seeks to grow itself organically from its users, part buyers & sellers. The platform earns revenues from reasonable percentages of each buyer and seller transaction. The Company has low operational costs with no warehousing and shipping expenses. The Company publicly trades on the OTCQB with the trading symbol FLES. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ . The interview originally aired on October 16, 2022.

Soligenix, Inc.'s ( SNGX) ($SNGX) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Christopher J. Schaber, is on this week's New to The Street Show. Talking with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, he explains the Company's business as a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. The Company has a robust pipeline contained within its two business segments . The Company's Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on developing products for orphan diseases and areas of unmet medical need in oncology and inflammation. Their Public Health Solutions segment develops heat-stable vaccines and therapeutics for military and civilian applications in ricin exposure, emerging and antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases, and viral diseases, including Ebola, Marburg, and COVID-19. Dr. Schaber talks about HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and expects to file a NDA (New Drug Application) in Q4, targeting FDA market authorization approval sometime in the second half of 2023. The Company's Public Health Solutions segment has received approximately $80M to date from the US Government, non-dilutive funding, used to develop and deploy heat-stable vaccines for biodefense and emerging infectious diseases. SNGX's Sudan Ebola vaccine has shown remarkable results in non-human primate studies. The heat-stable vaccines in development can withstand 100-degree temperatures without efficacy degradation. Heat stability is a must for the successful deployment of vaccines in areas of the world that lack adequate refrigeration sites for vaccine storage. Dr. Schaber talks about the Company's work in finding a treatment for Psoriasis , another unmet medical need. The active ingredients in its CTCL treatment also appear to be effective in treating those with Psoriasis. He told viewers to expect the Company to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study for the Psoriasis treatment in December 2022. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Soligenix, Inc. ( SNGX) ($SGNX) - https://www.soligenix.com/ .

Airing again on New to The Street is TV Host Jane King's interviews with The Sustainable Green Team's ( SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO, and Brian Rivera, Administrative Assistant. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Tony explains the Company's business in providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions for several industries. As a holding Company with many wholly-owned subsidiaries, SGTM can develop and deploy innovative solutions to mitigate waste and other byproducts. For 35 years, one of SGTM's subsidiaries was the first to take naturally occurring iron oxide pigments and formulate colored mulch products. Other sustainable solutions and products continue at SGTM multiple locations because of its management's strong leadership and dedicated team. SGTM successfully works with municipalities in arbor culture and storm recovery, creating comprehensive waste solutions. From the abundance of green waste worldwide, SGTM can handle the waste making it into usable and friendly products. SGTM creates soils, mulches, and lumber products from green reusable waste. Brian talks about all the excitement within the Company, its subsidiaries, and external sources in creating and utilizing eco-friendly solutions and products. People want to get involved in restoring and creating a green world. Cutting-edge technologies are from visionaries pioneering new solutions to generate cleaner outcomes for the planet. The Company entered a collaboration with an Australian company, VRM BioLogik Group , which developed a product that creates water from organics. SGTM's management will continue aggressively seeking partnerships with like-minded individuals and entities to find more environmentally sustainable solutions and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ . The interview originally aired on October 16, 2022.

New to The Street re-airs the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio interview with Michael Kong, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Innovation Officer at Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) ("Fantom"). TV Host Jane King talks with Michael, who explains the Company's highly scalable blockchain platform that offers DeFi, cryptocurrency trading, decentralized apps (dApps), and enterprise ecosystems. to end-users. The ecosystem continues to evolve with new advanced technologies and business development products provided to end-users. Michael says that gaming continues to grow in Fantom's ecosystem. The number of games deployed on the platform offers gamers a variety of gaming spectrums to play. Michael informs viewers that a Twitter feed site, nick.ftm , breaks down each game on the Fantom platform and does a great job describing gameplay. Michael sees blockchain and other cryptocurrency ecosystems directly affected by global macroeconomic issues. Market changes in the tech sectors significantly change the crypto prices. As tech goes upward or downward, crypto moves in tandem. Michael sees an upward price appreciation in the space because he believes that the central banks worldwide cannot sustain higher interest rates. The recent Bank of England's decision to stabilize its markets with bond purchases proves that interest rates will come back down. Worldwide, governments cannot afford their debt payment obligations at current rates. Michael believes many have lost confidence in global monetary policies and will migrate to using crypto for goods/services. As a keynote presenter at the SmartCon convention, NYC, and other forthcoming conventions, Michael talks at these conventions about Fantom's business use cases: speed, security, and scalability. End-users on the Fantom Foundation platform enjoy the professionalism available for tech support, market support, fundraising activities, and secure and inexpensive transactions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Fantom Foundation - https://fantom.foundation/ . The interview originally aired on October 9, 2022.

From the New York Stock Exchange studio, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Nik Christodoulakis, CEO of FLR Finance . As a blockchain software Company, FLR Finance develops software for consumers and businesses, helping them understand and utilize blockchain technology and Web 3 platforms. The Company has five decentralized products available, allowing users to access DeFi ecosystems. Nik told viewers that three more products are coming online before the end of 2022. The FLR Finance products focus on blockchain solutions, decentralization exchange, and NFT marketplace trades. The data-driven technology using their blockchain software provides easy-to-understand data that individuals and businesses can use. Accountants, marketing professionals, and software developers use the FLR Finance blockchain data to get real-time information. When fully deployed, the FLR product will allow customers to own their data, held in their custody on the encrypted blockchain ledger. Nik expects FLR's NFT marketplace to actively convert traded NFTs into shipped physical goods. With more and more end-users becoming involved in blockchain transactions and Web 3.0 protocols, FLR Finance sees upward growth from end-users participation in its ecosystem. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit FLR Finance - https://flr.finance/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company's Sekur® cybersecurity products. Recently, the court made public text messages between Elon Musk and Jake Dorsey regarding Musk's pending acquisition of Twitter. The US Patriot Act, US Cloud Act, and US Cybersecurity Act enable the court system to issue private communications and data subpoenas. US entities with operations overseas must comply with these subpoenas. Alain reminds the viewers that the Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. If Musk and Dorsey were on the Sekur encrypted platform, the US subpoena requests and rules would not apply in Switzerland. Yes, Switzerland can issue subpoenas when there is blatant illegality. The Swiss court will notify the subpoena parties and counterparties so that discovery is fair and defendants can plan defenses accordingly. The US rules allow subpoenas on anything, regardless of whether it is a crime committed; the courts do not let people or entities know about the issued subpoenas. Big Tech and US Telcos must comply with the US Cloud Act, thus, subjecting many to losing privacy and their data shared in open courtrooms and public filings. With SekurMail and SekurMessenger, along with its other cybersecurity products, Sekur can offer its end-users a complete privacy solution with little fear of subpoenas. Alain gives his view of the current market conditions and sees an opportunity, so he plans to effectuate his options and warrants held in SWISF. The Company looks to be a trading bargain at 3X cash value, 1.5X book value, and a strong balance sheet, and the Company continues to increase its subscribers. Based on the current forecast, Alain believes Sekur Private Data can achieve net profitability in 2025. With quarter-over-quarter growth, new partnerships, and product rollouts, Alain expects a great 2023. Alain offers viewers who would like to subscribe to Sekur to use PROMO CODE: SEKUR15, a 15% savings on a yearly plan, and by getting the first two months free, a subscriber is saving 30% in total. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com and https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ .

New to The Street's "Cannabis Segment" welcomes Morgan Paxhia, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Poseidon Asset Management ("Poseidon"), to the show. Talking with TV Co-host Jane King and Co-host Zeta Ceti, Founder and President of Green Rush Revolution , from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Morgan talks about the fund's focus and dedication to cannabis investments. Eight years ago, Morgan and his sister, Emily Paxhia, started the fund , when the interest in the cannabis industry was nonexistent; now in 2022, it is a $26B industry. The recent presidential executive order exonerating federal marijuana misdemeanor charges, "Pot Pardons," is the beginning of further changes. Morgan also believes that some US Senators are readying a bill to change the banking issues, allowing cannabis businesses to deposit revenues. The capital markets are very tight as of late due to macroeconomic problems, but Morgan sees the Cannabis industry as a tremendous growth story. He expects innovations and other market participants to come into the sector regardless of the current market trends. There are ballot provisions for the legalization of marijuana in state elections coming in November, which again adds to the expected acceptance and growth of the industry. Morgan explains the Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF (: PSDN) that he started, a leveraged investment fund in cannabis. When Poseidon first started, they had no data, no benchmarks, and limited opportunities; now, with positive social justice reforms and other political positions, the Cannabis industry and those investments look to have an exciting future ahead. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Poseidon Asset Management - https://www.poseidonassetmanagement.com/ .

New to The Street re-airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ). Alain and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry discuss what actions must occur when you are a victim of stolen data. Alain talks about a close colleague victimized by stolen data just before his interview. When you get hacked, and your data is now on the "Dark Web," you feel robbed and victimized. You must contact all the financial centers where you maintain accounts, telling them to cancel and replace account numbers and cards. Next, immediately change all passwords and user account login info. And then contact a law firm that specializes in data security breaches. You have legal rights to protect data; if a business fails to secure your data, you could recover damages through legal pursuits. Sekur's suite of solutions provides companies and individuals with private and secure electronic communication platforms. Subscribers using SekurMessenger and SekurMail know they have a secure communication platform that eliminates hacking threats. Most people use "Free" emails and other social media platforms with limited or nonexistent security features. Those emails on open-source software platforms are prone to cybersecurity failures, with over 94% of hacks occurring from exposed email addresses. The SekurSend/SekurReply features on the SekurMail / SekurMessenger subscription-based platforms give a close-loop private communication available on iOS, Android, and the web base. Sekur never asks for phone numbers, collects or sells data, mines data, logs IP addresses, or uses 3rd party software/hardware providers. With military-grade encryption technology, Sekur subscribers know they have private communications. Alain offers viewers who would like to subscribe to Sekur to use PROMO CODE: SEKUR15, a 15% savings on a yearly plan, and by getting the first two months free, a subscriber is saving 30% in total. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?" The segment originally aired on October 16, 2022.

About Deviate Design Agency :

Deviate Design Agency is a specialized team with one of the most robust branding, digital marketing, and social media strategies practiced in the entire industry. The Agency cornered the market with very exclusive learned skill sets known by only a few in the marketing world. Its experts deliver some of the most effective campaigns ranging from global enterprises to today's up-and-coming startup businesses. Deviate Design Agency's seasoned professional marketing, advertising, design, and web experts provide a full spectrum of marketing services, from massive social media presence and strategic planning to the design and development of ads, websites, and print collateral that perform. With all their information, Deviate Design knows what the marketplace responds to and can quickly create a financial lift for their clientele. They seek to get to know their clients and build long-term working relationships - https://deviateagency.com/ .

About Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. ( FLES):

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. ( FLES), through their wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., is the operator of an aftermarket auto parts eCommerce site LiftKits4less.com , for trucks and jeeps, which they have operated for approximately seven years, as well as AutoParts4Less.com , a multi-seller marketplace dedicated to automotive parts that they are in the process of launching now. AutoParts4Less.com offers buyers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform.The Company expects its automotive marketplace to eventually have millions of unique SKUs for sale and multiple sellers for most SKUs listed. These platforms should provide buyers with more options at lower prices. The Company is developing best-in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and other website services. The marketing and branding strategy entails SEO traffic, pay-per-click, and the sponsorship of multiple drivers in NASCAR motorsports. The AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect, meaning as more sellers participate on the platform, it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ .

About Soligenix, Inc. ( SNGX) ($SGNX):

Soligenix, Inc. ( SNGX) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. The Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is growing and moving toward the potential commercialization of HyBryte™ (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe, visible light to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With a successful Phase 3 study completed, regulatory approval is being sought and commercialization activities for this product candidate are being advanced initially in the US Development programs in this business segment also include the expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into Psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation including pediatric Crohn's disease (SGX203). The Company's Public Health Solutions business segment includes active development programs for RiVax®, its ricin toxin vaccine candidate, and SGX943, its therapeutic candidate for antibiotic-resistant and emerging infectious disease, and its vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax™, its vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The Company's vaccine development programs incorporate its proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has had government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ( SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ( SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/

About Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM):

Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) is an open-source, decentralized Smart Contract platform for DApps and digital assets created as an alternative to Ethereum. Fantom aims to overcome the limitations of previous-generation blockchains and balance three components: scalability, security, and decentralization. The project offers tools to simplify integrating existing DApps, a complex staking reward system, and built-in DeFi instruments. Fantom is a Layer-1 blockchain that uses a scratch-built consensus mechanism and independent consensus layer, Lachesis, to facilitate DeFi and related services based on smart contracts. Lachesis provides security for other layers, including Opera, Fantom's EVM-compatible Smart Contract chain. Fantom's key strengths are its performance and efficient transaction processing; transactions settle in 1-2 seconds, costing just a few cents per transaction. As a result, Fantom provides higher scalability but lower cost - https://fantom.foundation/ .

About FLR Finance :

FLR Finance is a Web3 software house, building a suite of DeFi and Web3 products, all connected via a central yield aggregator (APYCloud). FLR Finance is a suite of products that provide blockchain communities with seamless access to the rapidly expanding DeFi Economy, starting from the Flare Network and developing into a multi-chain future. FLR Finance utilizes Web3 capabilities to allow people to engage with our products and services trustless without giving up custody of their funds - https://flr.finance/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at [email protected] or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Poseidon Asset Management :

Poseidon Asset Management ("Poseidon) was founded in 2013, making their first fund one of the longest-running dedicated cannabis investment funds. The Poseidon team focuses on a diversified strategy covering a range of company stages and industry subsectors across the capital spectrum. Now in the eighth year of conducting due diligence, deploying capital, and serving on multiple company Boards of Directors, the team is considered a leader in the cannabis industry. Recognized as a first mover in the cannabis investment space, Poseidon has led to a level of trust with industry insiders. Poseidon has forged a positive reputation in the cannabis industry by helping companies when others would not, resulting in proprietary deal flow. Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF (: PSDN) is a leveraged investment fund in cannabis that seek investments in companies strategically positioned to benefit from the cannabis industry and its support infrastructures - https://www.poseidonassetmanagement.com/ .

About Green Rush Revolution :

Green Rush Revolution is a new cannabis industry media company that empowers viewers. With our media partner New to The Street , we will be the first cannabis industry segment filmed at Nasdaq MarketSite Studios and New York Stock Exchange. We will air on Fox Business, Newsmax, and other media outlets.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-The-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

