HealthInvest Partners AB recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $47.00Mil. The top holdings were UTMD(15.50%), BMY(14.72%), and GILD(13.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HealthInvest Partners AB’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 70,000 shares in NYSE:CAH, giving the stock a 9.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.39 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Cardinal Health Inc traded for a price of $71.1771 per share and a market cap of $18.61Bil. The stock has returned 48.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 266.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,265,000-share investment in NAS:LJPC. Previously, the stock had a 9.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.79 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co traded for a price of $6.22 per share and a market cap of $155.11Mil. The stock has returned 68.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co has a price-earnings ratio of 51.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 76,000-share investment in NAS:HRMY. Previously, the stock had a 8.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.78 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc traded for a price of $48.47 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned 16.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-book ratio of 11.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.56 and a price-sales ratio of 7.92.

During the quarter, HealthInvest Partners AB bought 54,000 shares of NYSE:BMY for a total holding of 98,000. The trade had a 8.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.54.

On 10/21/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $70.215 per share and a market cap of $149.87Bil. The stock has returned 25.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-book ratio of 4.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 16,000-share investment in NAS:BIIB. Previously, the stock had a 7.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.38 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $263.41 per share and a market cap of $38.35Bil. The stock has returned -2.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-book ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

