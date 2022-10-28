Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI), a leading North American equipment rental supplier operating through Herc Rentals Inc., today announced that Leslie Hunziker has joined the company as senior vice president, investor relations and communications.

In this critical role, Hunziker will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s investor relations program, including serving as the principal contact with the investment community, as well as the company’s corporate communications and brand programs. She will succeed Elizabeth Higashi, vice president, investor relations and sustainability, and Paul Dickard, vice president, communications, who will transition their duties in phases prior to their planned retirements in late 2023.

Hunziker was most recently senior vice president, investor relations and communications, for Wesco International Inc., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. Prior to that, for 12 years she was senior vice president, investor relations, communications and ESG, for Hertz Global Holdings. She was also previously executive director of investor relations at Tenneco for seven years.

“Leslie brings comprehensive investor relations and communications experience, strategic insight and seasoned executive leadership to our company,” said Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer. “She also has great familiarity with Herc Rentals and the equipment rental industry, and I am confident that her contributions will advance our long-term strategic initiatives.”

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 351 locations in North America. With over 57 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions®, our industry specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, trench shoring, studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 6,400 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Herc Holdings’ 2021 total revenues were approximately $2.1 billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005044/en/