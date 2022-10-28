Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that it will report Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2022, following the close of the market on Monday, November 21st, 2022 and will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 05:00 pm ET.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.afya.com.br%2F.

To participate in Afya’s Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 conference call, please follow the instructions below:

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fafya.zoom.us%2Fj%2F92548247907

Dial-in:

Brazil: +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788

United States: +1 646 931 3860 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 719 359 4580 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 386 347 5053 or +1 564 217 2000

Webinar ID: 925 4824 7907

Other Numbers: https%3A%2F%2Fafya.zoom.us%2Fu%2FabwfMV1H7z

Afya also announces today the publication of its 3Q22 sell-side analysts’ consensus figures. The consensus figures are based on the forecasts of analysts who follow Afya results on a regular basis. This information was collected between October 17, 2022 and October 20, 2022, directly from the sell-side analysts. These firms follow Afya on their own initiative and Afya is not responsible for their views. Afya is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

R$ Million Institution 1 Institution 2 Institution 3 Institution 4 Institution 5 Average Net Revenue 555 563 592 585 599 579 Adjusted EBITDA 205 224 245 230 236 228 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 37% 40% 41% 39% 39% 39%

Disclaimer

The consensus estimate is based on estimates, forecasts and predictions made by third-party financial analysts. It is not prepared based on information provided or checked by Afya and can only be seen as a consensus view of Afya’s results from an outside perspective. Afya has not provided input on these forecasts, except by referring to past publicly disclosed information. Afya does not accept any responsibility for the quality or accuracy of any individual forecast or estimate. This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Afya or third parties. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between Afya’s actual future results, financial situation, development or performance, and the estimates given here. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Rule 424(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https%3A%2F%2Fir.afya.com.br%2F.

About Afya:

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

