HighMark Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 552 stocks valued at a total of $117.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(36.75%), EFV(11.34%), and SPEM(8.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought 9,327 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 120,163. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $368.06 per share and a market cap of $276.06Bil. The stock has returned -18.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 16,406 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $183.67 per share and a market cap of $245.96Bil. The stock has returned -20.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.11.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 4,653 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.52.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $169.32 per share and a market cap of $49.36Bil. The stock has returned -24.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

During the quarter, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought 22,741 shares of ARCA:SPEM for a total holding of 337,598. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.03.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $30.72 per share and a market cap of $5.09Bil. The stock has returned -28.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought 40,000 shares of NAS:VTNR for a total holding of 40,345. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.15.

On 10/21/2022, Vertex Energy Inc traded for a price of $7.19 per share and a market cap of $557.99Mil. The stock has returned 45.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Energy Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

