626 Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $123.00Mil. The top holdings were DTD(13.68%), SYK(10.78%), and AAPL(5.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 626 Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

626 Financial, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FAB by 78,397 shares. The trade had a 3.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.01.

On 10/21/2022, FIRST TR MULTI CAP traded for a price of $62.84 per share and a market cap of $175.95Mil. The stock has returned -13.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR MULTI CAP has a price-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

During the quarter, 626 Financial, LLC bought 13,327 shares of ARCA:FDN for a total holding of 40,515. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.31.

On 10/21/2022, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund traded for a price of $127.315 per share and a market cap of $3.79Bil. The stock has returned -48.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a price-book ratio of 4.81.

The guru established a new position worth 18,939 shares in ARCA:SLY, giving the stock a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.91 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $78.4 per share and a market cap of $1.58Bil. The stock has returned -18.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

626 Financial, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LMBS by 17,325 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 10/21/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $46.69 per share and a market cap of $4.89Bil. The stock has returned -5.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

The guru established a new position worth 14,784 shares in ARCA:SPYG, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.14 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $50.57 per share and a market cap of $12.04Bil. The stock has returned -25.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a price-book ratio of 6.02.

