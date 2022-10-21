WHITTIER TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Whittier Trust Co is an investment management firm based out of South Pasadena, California. The company was originally in 1935 and today offers a “breadth of financial services and expertise supported by an exceptional commitment to personal service reflecting our family office roots.” Whittier Trust is an independent company that is currently the “oldest and largest multifamily office headquartered on the West Coast.” Whittier Trust Co conducts its research both internally and externally in order to create a “unique vantage point that combines macroeconomic forecasts and individual company analysis” and focuses on the alternative investment market, especially on real estate, private equities, and oil and gas. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a third of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Whittier Trust holds its allocations for 11.5 quarters on average and holds its top 10 allocations, which makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, for approximately the same amount at 11.7 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Whittier Trust had a turnover rate of approximately 14.9%. The company’s top holdings include SPDR S&P 500 ETF Index Depositary Receipts, iShares Russell 2000 Index Fund, Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust, and 3M Company, in order of decreasing allocations. Whittier Trust has developed a Wealth Management Framework in order to “give structure and a methodology to help analyze, evaluate and enhance your total wealth management picture.” The company focuses on growing and maintaining wealth by maximizing after tax and risk adjusted returns, focusing on the long term horizon.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1709 stocks valued at a total of $4.77Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.03%), MSFT(3.96%), and SPY(3.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WHITTIER TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WHITTIER TRUST CO bought 11,773 shares of NYSE:CMG for a total holding of 12,096. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1549.91.

On 10/21/2022, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc traded for a price of $1526.2 per share and a market cap of $42.33Bil. The stock has returned -17.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-book ratio of 19.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WHITTIER TRUST CO bought 37,989 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 415,254. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $373.1693 per share and a market cap of $280.67Bil. The stock has returned -16.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

WHITTIER TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 186,730 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.95.

On 10/21/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $88.13 per share and a market cap of $101.15Bil. The stock has returned -21.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.47 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, WHITTIER TRUST CO bought 158,110 shares of ARCA:XBI for a total holding of 264,625. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.31.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $78.34 per share and a market cap of $6.77Bil. The stock has returned -36.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.42.

WHITTIER TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:IBB by 99,645 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.02.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $120.39 per share and a market cap of $7.52Bil. The stock has returned -23.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a price-book ratio of 4.25.

